The Shoreline Emergency Cold Weather Shelter has been activated for Thursday and Friday nights February 11, and 12, 2021.The Hotline number is 206-801-2797. See previous information about the Shelter HERE For shelter help at other times, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.