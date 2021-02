Delayed a week due to the snow, the monthly Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Dinner is this Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4-5:30pm. Delayed a week due to the snow, the monthly Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Dinner is this Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4-5:30pm.













These are earlier hours so we can serve in daylight.Looking for one or two volunteers to serve and work in the kitchen on Friday. Kitchen work requires a current food handlers permit. Contact Maryn at marynw@aol.com if interested.