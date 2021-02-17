North City Cooperative Preschool Open House March 6

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Interested in joining a play based cooperative preschool? 

We offer classes for kids ages 1-5 years old. Affordable tuition ranging from $70-195 a month. 

Our cooperative is run by caring educated staff and a great community of families. Parent support and education is included with the classes. 

Find out more at our FaceBook Live Open House on Saturday, March 6, 12pm-1pm. https://www.facebook.com/northcitycoop 

You can also visit our website at www.northcitycoop.org or email our registrar at registrar@northcitycoop.org for more information. 

Our preschool is run in association with Shoreline Community College.



