North City Cooperative Preschool Open House March 6
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
We offer classes for kids ages 1-5 years old. Affordable tuition ranging from $70-195 a month.
Our cooperative is run by caring educated staff and a great community of families. Parent support and education is included with the classes.
Find out more at our FaceBook Live Open House on Saturday, March 6, 12pm-1pm. https://www.facebook.com/northcitycoop
You can also visit our website at www.northcitycoop.org or email our registrar at registrar@northcitycoop.org for more information.
Our preschool is run in association with Shoreline Community College.
