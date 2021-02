Roses love sunshine - and don't seem to mind the snow

Red rose blooming with patches of snow on the ground

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Today, he looked completely normal, in fact quite jaunty. He said, "Me? Look that ragged? It was dark and you must have been mistaken." Ok.





Yellow rose photo by Lee Lageschulte





So here's another rose Lee found today.





--DKH

It's not just the daffodils that grow through a cover of snow. Many others flowers are oblivious to 11" of snow and just keep smiling.I really thought that one of my rhodies was a goner, though. In the snow, what had been a six foot wide bush was half that width. Branches, which had been carefully trimmed up from the ground to avoid ground beetles, looked like they were all on the ground.