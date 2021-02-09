LFP Council meetings Thursday

LFP City Hall is currently closed. Council meetings are held virtually.

At the LFP City Council work session meeting on Thursday, February 11, 2021, 6-7pm city planning staff will present the final draft of the zoning code changes for development of Town Center to the council for review.





At the beginning of the regular council session on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7pm, council will hear a presentation on the RADAR program used in Shoreline and other north King county cities. The program pairs a social worker with police to identify and work with people who are mentally ill, or drug addicted and are subject to police responses.





The remainder of the meeting:





Proposed Amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) and Design Guidelines Pertaining to the Town Center Zone (Ord. 1217) and Related Regulations in the LFPMC for Development Agreements (Ord. 1218), Off-street Parking (Ord.1219), Screening and Landscaping (Ord. 1220), and Multifamily Tax Exemption (Ord.1221)





