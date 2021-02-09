North Seattle French School in-person open house Saturday Feb 13
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
North Seattle French School Open House Saturday
Visit our classrooms, meet with members of our community and discover our curriculum on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Because of the pandemic, we require interested families to RSVP for a 20 minute time slot and to respect safety protocols. Please RSVP here.
We are a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline, within the Shoreline Center and we are open to all.
Our curriculum is based on the internationally recognized program created by the French Ministry of Education, while also incorporating the best of U.S. teaching styles. We emphasize project-based learning, creative thinking, problem solving, and social-emotional learning.
No French knowledge is necessary for students entering preschool or kindergarten.
We are looking forward to meeting you on Saturday!
Contact: Aurelie Declerck admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com
