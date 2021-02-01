King County launches COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kent and Auburn to provide access for vulnerable older adults



King County is launching two COVID-19 community vaccination sites on Monday, February 1 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent and at the General Services Administration (GSA) Complex in Auburn.

“With a limited supply of vaccine, we need to make the best use of every dose that comes to King County,” said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle and King County.

“The new high-volume vaccine sites will help us get life-saving vaccine to the highest risk King County residents. We’re taking an equitable approach by starting in the part of our county that’s been hardest hit by COVID-19. I’m grateful to Executive Constantine and King County Council for the County’s investment and to our community partners for making this effort possible.”



The sites at Kent and Auburn are by appointment only and will be open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 – 5:30 pm. Beginning Saturday, January 30 at 8:00 am, residents can register for an appointment at Public Health’s vaccine website,







The sites at Kent and Auburn are by appointment only and will be open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 – 5:30 pm. Beginning Saturday, January 30 at 8:00 am, residents can register for an appointment at Public Health's vaccine website, Getting Vaccinated in King County

These sites in south King County will reach those who are at highest risk from COVID-19 and face barriers to accessing vaccine through traditional healthcare systems.Public Health has received enough vaccine doses from the state to begin operating the two sites at 500 doses per day, six days a week. These sites will position King County to be able to quickly scale up vaccination efforts and serve the broader community when more vaccine becomes available.People age 75 and older have endured much higher rates of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 than any other group and face more challenges to getting vaccinated, such as transportation barriers and more limited internet access. In King County, 66% of the deaths from COVID-19 have been among those 75 and older, compared to those ages 65 to 74, who account for 19% of total deaths.While the vaccine supply remains very limited, the Kent and Auburn sites will focus on vaccinating highest-risk south King County residents ages 75 and older, individuals who are unable to live independently and their caregivers. Appointment availability will expand to individuals age 65-74 as vaccine supply increases.“This is all-hands-on-deck, coordinating County government with partners across the region to stand up community vaccination sites,” said Executive Constantine. “I share the frustration of not having enough vaccine from manufacturers, but we are determined to build the distribution infrastructure to quickly and fairly get shots to eligible people as soon as those doses are available, and to expand capacity ahead of the increasing supply.”