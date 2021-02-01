Photo by Victoria Gilleland

Doris Duck is watching over the winter garden. Our Corsican Hellebore will be in full bloom soon while Witch Hazel 'Arnold Promise' adds a dash of gold to the shady understory.





Enjoy the quiet offerings of the winter season.



On this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 we will be halfway through winter. A few more minutes of light brighten each day and encourage us to be patient as spring approaches.







--Victoria Gilleland











