Be patient as spring approaches
Monday, February 1, 2021
|Photo by Victoria Gilleland
Doris Duck is watching over the winter garden. Our Corsican Hellebore will be in full bloom soon while Witch Hazel ‘Arnold Promise’ adds a dash of gold to the shady understory.
Enjoy the quiet offerings of the winter season.
On this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 we will be halfway through winter. A few more minutes of light brighten each day and encourage us to be patient as spring approaches.
--Victoria Gilleland
