Be patient as spring approaches

Monday, February 1, 2021

Photo by Victoria Gilleland

Doris Duck is watching over the winter garden. Our Corsican Hellebore will be in full bloom soon while Witch Hazel ‘Arnold Promise’ adds a dash of gold to the shady understory. 

Enjoy the quiet offerings of the winter season.

On this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 we will be halfway through winter. A few more minutes of light brighten each day and encourage us to be patient as spring approaches.

--Victoria Gilleland



