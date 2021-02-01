Edmonds Arts Festival planned for August

With an emphasis on flexibility, planning is in process to hold the annual Edmonds Arts Festival on August 27, 28, and 29, 2021 from 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Festival usually takes place over Father’s Day weekend in June, but due to COVID-19, it has been moved to August, with a focus on venue spaces that include acceptable social distancing.



In addition to the artists who will be selling their original creations, festival goers will have a chance to view and purchase award-winning art in our Gallery Artists exhibit.

“Last year, we had to cancel the Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a vaccine becoming more available and the opportunity to rearrange the space for safety and health, the Festival Board decided to hold the event this year,” said Edmonds Arts Festival President Barbara Norgaard-Reid.

“We look forward to bringing back one of Edmonds’ most anticipated events.”

2019 Festival

Plans are also in the works to include food booths and performances on the Main Stage Amphitheater, but these activities will be dependent on coronavirus safety guidelines.The Edmonds Arts Festival, held annually for more than 60 years, has grown to be one of the most prestigious art events in the country. Produced entirely by community volunteers, the Festival is the primary fundraiser that allows the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to realize its mission to support the arts in our community.

