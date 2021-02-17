Jobs: WSDOT - two positions

Candidates should have a passion for computers, real-time traffic management, and serving the people of Washington. Successful applicants will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications. This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, accidents, construction, and maintenance closures in the greater Seattle area, Canadian border, and Island County. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety and traffic flow on the freeway and the adjacent arterial system.Closes Feb 24This is a key role tasked with informing the traveling public about road closures, incidents, and maintenance. The ideal candidate is a self-starter that can effectively identify, research, and respond to issues that arise and become progressively more independent as the knowledge base increases. The successful incumbent will create transparency for the agency, helping to build trust, maintain public confidence, and support people and goods traveling safely.