Jobs: City of Shoreline - seasonal













CLOSING DATE: Open until Filled| First review February 22ndGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.40 hours per week, two (2) FT seasonal positions in the Parks Maintenance Division available. First review of applications February 22, 2021. Employment is contingent upon verification of driving history and successfully passing state/federal pre-employment background checks.This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically 5 consecutive days with weekend shifts a possibility. Schedule details will be worked out with selected candidate. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the peak park use season performing parks maintenance tasks beginning March through October. Work is completed in all weather conditions.DEFINITIONThis position performs a variety semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Parks Superintendent, Senior Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.