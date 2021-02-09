Jobs: Fire department facilities / vehicle technician (FVT)

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

SHORELINE FIRE DEPARTMENT 
FACILITIES/VEHICLE TECHNICIAN (FVT)

Application Packets Accepted until February 12, 2021 at 4:00pm

Shoreline Fire Department is currently seeking application packets for the position of Fire Department Facilities/Vehicle Technician (FVT)

This is a full time, non-exempt position reporting to, and working with the Shop Supervisor and under the supervision of the Deputy Chief of Support Services. The position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities that ensure that the work being completed supports the operational readiness of the Department.

As directed, the FVT shall be responsible to help maintain, and make necessary repairs of the various vehicles in the fleet and associated Department equipment. A working knowledge of vehicle systems is required. The central purpose of this position is to ensure that the Department’s apparatus and equipment receive the necessary care, repair, and maintenance to protect and extend the useful life and service of these capital assets.

The FVT shall also be responsible to help assist the Lead Facilities person as needed to help with work that is associated to maintain all of our facilities including but not limited to assisting with minor electrical, plumbing and HVAC maintenance/repair, along with other needs that arise to protect and extent the life of our capital assets. This facilities work is anticipated to be 30% to 40% of your job.

This is a non-uniformed position represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1760.

Requested application packets must be received by 4pm, February 12, 2021

Job description and application here



