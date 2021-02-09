City Light to relocate power lines over I-5 at NE 155th during night hours





Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds for up to 15 minutes between Mountlake Terrace and north Seattle as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the freeway.









Rolling slowdowns will occur on the following dates:

Feb. 10 (Wednesday morning): 1 – 3am

Feb. 11 (Thursday morning): 1 – 3am

Feb. 12 (Friday morning): 1 – 3am Traffic using the following on-ramps to I-5 will be affected:

On southbound I-5: 220th St SW (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104, N 175th St and the King County Metro North Base (Shoreline)

On northbound I-5: 5th Ave NE (Shoreline), NE Northgate Way, NE 80th St and NE 70th St (Seattle) Drivers should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes during construction. Real-time traffic information is available on the



Please be aware that this electrical reliability work requires crew members to work closely together for their safety. This work follows protocols in place to meet all COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington State Department of Health, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



For more information on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, visit







