Case updates February 3, 2021; manage stress and anxiety with Washington Listens
Friday, February 5, 2021
Washington Listens helps people manage stress and anxiety they may be experiencing because of COVID-19. If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org
United States
- cases 26,398,337 - 121,212 new cases in one day
- deaths 449,020 - 3,756 new deaths in one day
Washington state
- cases 317,878 - 1,584 in one day
- hospitalizations 18,071 - 84 in one day
- deaths 4,416 - 28 in two days
King county
- cases 77,841 - 264 in one day
- hospitalizations 4,846 - 3 in one day
- deaths 1,279 - 9 in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- cases 19,385 - 55 in one day
- hospitalizations 1,158 - 6 in one day
- deaths 331 - 4 in one day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 1,947 - 8 in one day
- hospitalizations 175 - 0 in one day
- deaths 85 - 0 in one day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 249 - 2 in one day
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 in one day
- deaths 4 - 0 in one day
0 comments:
Post a Comment