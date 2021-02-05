Case updates February 3, 2021; manage stress and anxiety with Washington Listens

Friday, February 5, 2021

Washington Listens helps people manage stress and anxiety they may be experiencing because of COVID-19. If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org


2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19)

Case updates February 3, 2021


United States
  • cases 26,398,337 - 121,212 new cases in one day
  • deaths 449,020 - 3,756 new deaths in one day

Washington state 
  • cases 317,878 - 1,584 in one day
  • hospitalizations 18,071 - 84 in one day
  • deaths 4,416 - 28 in two days

King county
  • cases 77,841 - 264 in one day
  • hospitalizations 4,846 - 3 in one day
  • deaths 1,279 - 9 in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • cases 19,385 - 55 in one day
  • hospitalizations 1,158 -  6 in one day
  • deaths 331 - 4 in one day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 1,947 - 8 in one day
  • hospitalizations 175 - 0 in one day
  • deaths 85 - 0 in one day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 249 - 2 in one day
  • hospitalizations 16 -  -1 in one day
  • deaths 4 - 0 in one day

