The King County Wastemobile will be in Bothell February 19-21

Friday, February 5, 2021

Mobile hazardous waste collection
Photo courtesy King County

Do you have Household Hazardous Waste that is in need of disposal? 

The King County Wastemobile is making a stop in Bothell Friday – Sunday, February 19 – 21, 2021 from 10am to 5pm, to provide household hazardous waste disposal services for King County residents and accepts a wide variety of materials!

You may drop off items such as antifreeze, batteries, gasoline, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. To view the full list of what you can and cannot bring, learn some safety tips, click here or call the Household Hazards Line with King County at (206) 296-4692.

Location of the Wastemobile:

Can't make it to the Wastemobile? Don’t dispose your hazardous waste like cleaning products, batteries, or pesticides in the garbage or down the drain. 

Take them for safe disposal to the North Seattle Hazardous Waste drop-off site.


North Seattle Hazardous Waste
Sunday – Tuesday
9:30am - 4:30pm

12550 Stone Ave N Seattle, WA 98133

Closed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.



