Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Open House

Friday, February 5, 2021

Online Open House on zoom.us
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6 PM PST
Price: Free
Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in an Online Open House on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:00pm for the Bitter Lake Play Area and Comfort Station Renovation project. 


After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information and directions on how to participate in the webinar. Please join us online to meet the design team and provide input on the three concept designs they have developed.

More information can be found at https://parkways.seattle.gov/.../seattle-parks-and.../

The Play Area and Comfort Station is located at 13035 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 in north Seattle.



