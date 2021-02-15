Case updates February 13, 2021; entire state in Phase 2

Monday, February 15, 2021

Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was incorrectly reporting COVID admissions data. When the error was discovered and corrected, the last region in the state was eligible for Phase 2.

Case updates February 13, 2021


United States 
  • cases 27,417,468 -  88,193  cases in one day
  • deaths 482,536 -   3,317 deaths in one day 

Washington state - not updated
  • cases 328,047 
  • hospitalizations 18,643 
  • deaths 4,675 

King county - to date
  • cases 80,144 
  • hospitalizations 4,997 
  • deaths 1,321 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - to date 
  • cases 19,890 
  • hospitalizations 1,186
  • deaths 345 

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - to date
  • cases 1,995 
  • hospitalizations 177 
  • deaths 86 

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - to date
  • cases 262
  • hospitalizations 16 
  • deaths 4 



