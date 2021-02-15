Case updates February 13, 2021; entire state in Phase 2
Monday, February 15, 2021
Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was incorrectly reporting COVID admissions data. When the error was discovered and corrected, the last region in the state was eligible for Phase 2.
United States
- cases 27,417,468 - 88,193 cases in one day
- deaths 482,536 - 3,317 deaths in one day
King county - to date
- cases 80,144
- hospitalizations 4,997
- deaths 1,321
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - to date
- cases 19,890
- hospitalizations 1,186
- deaths 345
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - to date
- cases 1,995
- hospitalizations 177
- deaths 86
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - to date
- cases 262
- hospitalizations 16
- deaths 4
