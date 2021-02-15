WeatherWatcher: Shoreline gets 11 inches of snow before slowly warming up

E Line Metro Bus stuck at N 185th and Aurora Ave N

Photo by Carl Dinse





Another February winter storm series to go into the history books.





Between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas recorded 9 inches of snowfall. Some of that snow drifted in the easterly winds during the storm, making snow accumulation measurements difficult. Saturday was our first day with a sub freezing high temperature since February 9, 2019.





Seems like déjà vu. This month two years ago we had a February arctic blast. In 2019 we had a total of 20 inches of snowfall in February over several storms. The bigger storms in 2019 occurred between February 8th and 12th, nearly the same time as this year.





Richmond Beach Saltwater Park February 13, 2021

Photo by Carl Dinse



On Sunday Shoreline recorded an additional 2 inches of snow accumulation before showers tapered off and temperatures warmed just slightly above freezing at about 1pm.





The transition to warmer weather has started. This series of winter events is now ending with a total of 11 inches accumulated over the two days.





Picnic table at Shoreline Park February 13, 2021

Photo by Carl Dinse







Long range: There are still some hints that we could see a little bit of snow next weekend. Forecast models though haven't converged on a solid idea yet, and the amounts seem to be minimal compared to what we saw this weekend. We still may have a couple more opportunities of lowland snow events before we're done with this winter season.





Rain is expected to arrive Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 40's. Some urban flooding is possible as a half inch of rain is expected to help melt off all this snow. We are going into a seasonable active rainy weather pattern for the week and into next weekend.