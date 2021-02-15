Snow sculptures - everyone gets very creative

The snow was unusual in the amount that fell but also that it was perfect for creating sculptures. Here are some of the photos we received.



A neighborhood group in Lake Forest Park created a cartoon sprite who has been featured in two animated movies - one in Japan and one at Disney - Totoro.







Tortoro

Photo courtesy Sally Yamasaki





Tortoro and artists

Photo courtesy Sally Yamasaki

And now he lives in LFP, at least for a while.





Photo by Donna Hawkey

Another Lake Forest Park sculpture, this one on 180th, a snowperson with a mix of identities and real heart. Also a holster on their hip and great abs. Artist unknown.

Snow bear photo by Lee Wolfe

Artist John Wolfe

A line of snow bears with babies - artist John Wolfe

Photo by Lee Wolfe

In Richmond Beach, photographer Lee Wolfe says that her husband John Wolfe "can leave no good snowfall untouched."





Photo by Donna Hawkey





Photo by Will Hall











On 180th in Lake Forest Park, a snow dog with a bowl of fresh snowballs. Good thing he's not near the bears! Artist unknown (but if you want to take credit send an email to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com)How high was the snow in February? Well, it was as high as the Devil's Tower. This sculpture compliments of Will Hall, Richmond Beach.