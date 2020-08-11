Third Place Books presents author David Gessner - Leave It As It Is









Third Place Books presents a virtual author event





Leave it as it is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt's American Wilderness



Friday, August 14, 2020 - 7:00pm

Register for this Livestream Event Here!

"A rallying cry in the age of climate change." --Robert Redford An environmental clarion call, told through bestselling author David Gessner's wilderness road trip inspired by America's greatest conservationist, Theodore Roosevelt.



"Leave it as it is," Theodore Roosevelt announced while viewing the Grand Canyon for the first time. "The ages have been at work on it and man can only mar it." An environmental clarion call, told through bestselling author David Gessner's wilderness road trip inspired by America's greatest conservationist, Theodore Roosevelt.





Roosevelt's rallying cry signaled the beginning of an environmental fight that still wages today. To reconnect with the American wilderness and with the president who courageously protected it, acclaimed nature writer and New York Times bestselling author David Gessner embarks on a great American road trip guided by Roosevelt's crusading environmental legacy.





Gessner travels to the Dakota badlands where Roosevelt awakened as a naturalist; to Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon where Roosevelt escaped during the grind of his reelection tour; and finally, to Bears Ears, Utah, a monument proposed by Native Tribes that is embroiled in a national conservation fight.





David Gessner

Along the way, Gessner questions and reimagines Roosevelt's vision for today. As Gessner journeys through the grandeur of our public lands, he tells the story of Roosevelt's life as a pioneering conservationist, offering an arresting history, a powerful call to arms, and a profound meditation on our environmental future.





All the Wild That Remains. David Gessner is the author of ten books, including the New York Times bestseller







