Shoreline Housing Action Plan Online Open House - Provide your input

Thursday, August 20, 2020



The City of Shoreline is developing a Housing Action Plan.

The goal is to support the construction of more affordable and market rate housing of different housing types at prices that are more affordable to people with a variety of incomes.

The Action Plan will identify tools to address Shoreline’s specific set of needs and provide guidance on how to implement those tools.

Visit the online open house to learn more about Shoreline’s current and future housing needs and to share your priorities and concerns.




Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
