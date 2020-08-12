Jonathan Nessan selected as new Home Education Exchange Coordinator

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Jonathan Nessan selected as new
Home Education Exchange Coordinator

Jonathan Nessan has been selected to be the new Home Education Exchange Coordinator, Superintendent Rebecca Miner announced on Tuesday, August 11.

The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. He will succeed Ron Jones who is retiring after 40 years of service in Shoreline Public Schools.

Jonathan is a familiar face to many in Shoreline Schools. He has spent the past 12 years as the principal of Briarcrest Elementary. 

Prior to that, he served as an elementary teacher at Meridian Park Elementary and a district technology integration specialist.

Jonathan received his master’s degree in teaching from Seattle University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Washington. 

He received his administrative certificate from the Danforth Educational Leadership Program at the University of Washington.

“I’m excited to welcome Jonathan to the Home Education Exchange community,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner. 
“Throughout the selection process, his focus on community building, equity and high levels of support for families, students and staff was evident. His breadth of knowledge and experience will be a great asset to the program.”

Shoreline Public Schools offers support to parents who choose to educate their children at home. This education program recognizes the parent as the primary teacher for the child and provides resources to member families to ensure a high quality learning experience consistent with the expectations of the student’s family.



Posted by DKH at 12:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  