Jonathan Nessan selected as new

Home Education Exchange Coordinator









The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. He will succeed Ron Jones who is retiring after 40 years of service in Shoreline Public Schools.



Jonathan is a familiar face to many in Shoreline Schools. He has spent the past 12 years as the principal of Briarcrest Elementary.





Prior to that, he served as an elementary teacher at Meridian Park Elementary and a district technology integration specialist.



Jonathan received his master’s degree in teaching from Seattle University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Washington.









“I’m excited to welcome Jonathan to the Home Education Exchange community,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner. “Throughout the selection process, his focus on community building, equity and high levels of support for families, students and staff was evident. His breadth of knowledge and experience will be a great asset to the program.”

He received his administrative certificate from the Danforth Educational Leadership Program at the University of Washington.

Jonathan Nessan has been selected to be the new Home Education Exchange Coordinator, Superintendent Rebecca Miner announced on Tuesday, August 11.