Local police departments mourn the loss of Bothell police officer

Flowers and balloons engulf a Bothell police car

memorial for fallen officer Jonathan Shoop

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





Bothell Police releases name of fallen officer

It is with a very heavy heart that we identify our fallen officer. Officer Jonathan Shoop was shot while attempting to stop a violator vehicle on July 13th at around 9:40 PM. Officer Shoop died from his wounds at the scene.



Jonathan Shoop started his law enforcement career at the Bothell Police Department on June 3, 2019 after serving in the United States Coast Guard.





Jonathan was a dedicated officer who served the City of Bothell with professionalism and compassion. Jonathan was well liked amongst his peers and throughout the community. Officer Jonathan Shoop will be dearly missed.



Officer Shoop is survived by his fiancé, his mother, and his two brothers.





Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop

killed in the line of duty

Photo courtesy Bothell Police



Lake Forest Park Police

Last night our brothers and sisters at Bothell Police suffered the tragic loss of an officer who was killed in the line of duty. A second officer was injured and taken to the hospital. The Lake Forest Park Police Department is devastated for these officers, their families, and co-workers. There are no words to express our sadness at this senseless act.



Shoreline Police

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bothell Police who lost one officer and had another one injured last night. Keeping them and their families in our thoughts and prayers as well as all officers in the law enforcement community. We are heartbroken, as we have worked side by side with Bothell PD for over 20 years, they are our family. We send our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, we pray for the fast recovery of the injured officer and we mourn for the entire department.












