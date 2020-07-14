Bothell police officer killed after traffic stop in Bothell
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|Police search for shooter in Bothell
Photo courtesy David Rose Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound
Original story:
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, a traffic stop in Bothell on Monday night turned deadly, with one Bothell police officer dead and another wounded and transported to Harborview, where he was said to be in satisfactory condition.
The shooting and chase began when Bothell officers responded to a traffic stop on Bothell Way Northeast around 9:40 p.m., said Everett police spokesperson Aaron Snell...
Police set up roadblocks and conducted an extensive search of the area.
Many streets in downtown Bothell were blocked off by various law enforcement agencies, including Bothell police and fire department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, Kirkland Police Department and Northshore Fire Department.
The suspect is at large. He is described as a black male with an Afro hair style who is armed with a handgun. He is wearing a gray tank top, baggy sweatpants. Please call 911 with any information or sightings.
Police do not know if the shooter is still in the area but advised residents to stay inside and lock their doors.
If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.
There are reports that a pedestrian was also injured in the crossfire and taken to Harborview.
Read the story in The Times HERE
