Father and son in canoe capsize off Saltwater Park

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Photo by Diane Hettrick

Monday night July 13, 2020, Shoreline Fire responded to a call of a father and son who were canoeing by Saltwater Park and fell into the water.Nearby boats quickly responded and helped get them to shore before Fire arrived.The fire crew warmed them up in the back of the aid car. No further treatment was necessary. Names were not released.The story has a happy ending because both father and son were wearing life vests.