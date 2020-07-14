Personal voter guides available online

Evan Smith

Politics Reporter







Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com





You can learn about any of the candidates for congress, governor, eight other statewide offices or state legislature by clicking on candidate names.King County voters can find the same candidates HERE The state elections office and King County elections office will send pamphlets by bulk mail to all residential addresses.Ballots go to registered voters by a faster form of mail Wednesday, July 15. So instead of looking at information for 17 legislative districts in a pamphlet, a voter in Shoreline would find material only about the 32nd Legislative District along with other items on his or her ballot, while a voter in Lake Forest Park would find material about the 46th Legislative District.Every voter can find a personalized state voters’ guide by logging in HERE Then the voter enters his or her name, date of birth and house or apartment number (If you live at 17098 10th Ave N, you just write 17098.) Next, the voter needs to click on “submit.” Then, scroll down to see your sample ballot.

Voters in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and around King County and the rest of Washington state can read personal voters’ guides for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election online.Voters can read about candidates on their ballots without wading through material from other congressional and legislative districts and can get the online voter guides now, rather than waiting for the King County local voters’ pamphlets to arrive after being sent Tuesday, July 14, by bulk mail from Renton.While the mailed pamphlets will have information on contests from all over King County, online guides are individualized for each voter.