Case updates July 13, 2020; COVID-19 cases in State Veterans' Homes

State Veterans Home in Port Orchard

Case updates July 13, 2020



United States

cases 3,296,599 including 60,469 new cases

deaths 134,884 including 312 new deaths United States



cases 41757 - 1101 new cases

hospitalizations 4778 - 27 new

deaths 1399 reflects -39 (*see below) Washington state



cases 12099 - 155 new

hospitalizations 1,698 - 5 new

deaths 604 - 0 new King county



cases 421 - 4 new

hospitalizations 92 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 0 new Shoreline



cases 44 - 1 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0



Lake Forest Park









The state Department of Veterans Affairs announced this weekend that an employee at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard and an employee at the Washington Soldiers Home in Orting were diagnosed with COVID-19. The homes are taking additional precautions regarding screening, testing and cleaning. More information as well as updated test numbers for staff and residents at all four DVA facilities on DVA’s COVID-19 web page