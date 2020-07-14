Letter to the Editor: Dancing with Death

To the Editor:Unfortunately, too many folks in Shoreline are going out and about, and into stores without wearing a mask. This puts others at risk.Even if a person is asymptomatic, they can transmit this virus, and most people do not know if they are asymptomatically ill with COVID.This is a deadly virus, much more serious than the 1918-19 Spanish fly, transmitted very easily to other people, with viral droplets lasting three hours minimally in indoor spaces, and permeating the air even outside. It is expensive to treat, with no guarantee that an individual will survive.It is likely to last a long time, perhaps until next summer.People who do not acknowledge the lethality of this pandemic are dancing with Death, who is wearing a corona. Please practice protective strategies for yourself and others.Gini PaulsenShoreline