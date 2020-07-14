Lake Forest Park Rotary welcomes JP Mahar as new president at meeting Wednesday

Dr JP Mahar, President

Dr. Mahar takes over from the previous president, and a fabulous one she was, Robin Roat. A commonality they both share is the healing power of laughter.



As JP takes over, Robin Roat steps in to lead the membership committee, aided by Ben Clough.



The Board of Directors is also staffed with other extremely intelligent and generous Rotarians:

Heidi Shepherd and Christy Piscitelli are the youth service chair.

Karen Edwardsen and Claire Conway are the Ed./Vocational service chair.

Linda Holman and Judy Altman co-chair the community service committee.

Ed Sterner and Larry French are the International chairs,

Alan Merry is the district events coordinator, and

the club treasurer is Ed Belcher, and

the club secretary is Larry French.

Dr. Mahar recognizes the fact that without the support of the above-mentioned people, his job would be impossible. JP is delighted to have them in his life. Dr. Mahar would welcome you to join us for a fun and stimulating weekly meeting... you are sure to be entertained.







Lake Forest Park Rotary welcomes its new president, Dr. JP Mahar. Dr. Mahar has run Kenmore chiropractic since 1994. His University background includes the US Naval Academy, UC Berkeley, and finally at the University of Oregon. His passions include rugby, gardening, and barbecue! He is often likened to another beloved local denizen, JP Patches, as they both have focused their Lifeskills on Family, Friends, and Fun.