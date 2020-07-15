Wednesday is the final day for Forest Park Cleaners in LFP Town Center

After 31 years, Wednesday is the final day for Forest Park Cleaners

“I am quite stoic. But so many customers have shown us their goodwill and spirit and how they do care. We have been very touched by that,” says David Lee.

The last day to pick-up dry cleaning is Wednesday, July 15th

or clothing will be donated.

Leo and Jax help by greeting customers

Myong and David, who was in high school when the business opened, have no plans, but they send many good wishes to all as “it is such a hard time for everyone,” says David.

Leo, on left, is 13 years old and has been greeting customers since he was a tiny puppy.

Jax, his new sibling, is learning how to beg from his older brother.

They thought they were closing, and no one would notice.David’s mother, Myong Lee, the owner of Forest Park Cleaners, sends her deepest gratitude to all her customers and friends.For the last 31 years, Town Centers’ Forest Park Cleaners has served Lake Forest Park residents, and those residents are letting them know how much they’ve appreciated their service. But the dry cleaner business is feeling the harsh steam of change as most people are working and sheltering at home and not getting out of their yoga and sweatpants. Like many other industries such as restaurants, this change hit them hard.Their revenue is down 90% since COVID-19, and this is the same issue for many other dry cleaner businesses. They are the second longest-standing tenants since the LFP Town Center was renovated in 1989. That same year, VSP Jewelry moved into Town Center, and they will close their storefront on July 31st.You will be very missed, and your two dogs - Leo and Jax - who greeted so many customers with delight and enthusiasm.Forest Park Cleaners, lower level, Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way. 206-362-4124