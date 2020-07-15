DO-IT [Disabilities, Opportunities, Internetworking, and Technology] to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a ZOOM virtual meeting beginning at 6:45pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
DO-IT Center at the University of Washington is dedicated to empowering high school students with disabilities through technology and education. It promotes awareness and accessibility for students to prepare for college and their career paths.
High school student learn how to be better prepared for college through high school support, mentoring, job-shadowing, and college resources.
Do you know a student with a disability looking to attend college? This is the perfect time to get more information on this award-winning program. Hear from some Camp Casey Alumni about their experience. More info on this program HERE
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by contacting Barbara Williams at: bandpwilliams@comcast.net
