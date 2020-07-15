Jobs: Design lead supervisor

WSDOT

Posted July 14, 2020





As the Design Lead Supervisor working out of our Northwest Region Headquarters in Shoreline, WA, this position will be responsible for delivering the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing direct reports to become future leaders of WSDOT.









Job description and application: The Design Lead Supervisor has a high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. If you are passionate about leading teams, project delivery, continuous improvement, and helping individuals to develop and grow pass their potential, we have an exceptional opportunity for you and encourage you to apply.Job description and application: HERE













ContinuousWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has a great opportunity for a motivated Engineering professional who has strong leadership skills and an exceptional aptitude for managing projects.