Jobs: Scoping Engineer Lead

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Scoping Engineer Lead (Transportation Engineer 3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
Posted July 14, 2020
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office has a great opportunity for a proactive individual ready to take on the challenging position of the King County Scoping and Estimating Engineer Lead.

This position manages, coordinates, and monitors the development of project scopes, cost estimates, and schedules for future state highway Improvement and Preservation Projects in King County. The successful candidate will partner with Subject Matter Experts within WSDOT, as well as state and local agencies, as they define project scopes and develop estimates. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!

Job description and application: HERE



