Supporting local farms: Get fresh produce, berries, flowers, cheese and more using King County’s new Local Food Finder

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The live, interactive map is HERE
You can enter your information or just click on the map


King County Executive Dow Constantine has launched Local Food Finder, an interactive map that identifies convenient ways customers can get fresh produce, berries, flowers, meat, honey, cheese, and more delivered from local farms to their doorstep, to a nearby pickup location, or picked up directly at the farm.

Farmers Markets, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, are included on the map.

The mobile-friendly map is one of several ways King County is supporting local farmers who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted farmers markets and restaurant sales. 

It is a product of the Local Food Initiative that Executive Constantine created in 2014 to strengthen King County’s local food economy and increase equitable access to healthy, affordable food.

“We are making it easier than ever to get fresh food and flowers delivered directly from local farms or arrange for convenient pickup right at the farm,” said Executive Constantine. 
“Our new Local Food Finder is one of many ways we are supporting farmers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to mobilize resources and offer innovative solutions that connect farmers to more customers, strengthening our local food economy.”



