Supporting local farms: Get fresh produce, berries, flowers, cheese and more using King County’s new Local Food Finder
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|The live, interactive map is HERE
You can enter your information or just click on the map
Farmers Markets, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, are included on the map.
The mobile-friendly map is one of several ways King County is supporting local farmers who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted farmers markets and restaurant sales.
It is a product of the Local Food Initiative that Executive Constantine created in 2014 to strengthen King County’s local food economy and increase equitable access to healthy, affordable food.
“We are making it easier than ever to get fresh food and flowers delivered directly from local farms or arrange for convenient pickup right at the farm,” said Executive Constantine.
“Our new Local Food Finder is one of many ways we are supporting farmers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to mobilize resources and offer innovative solutions that connect farmers to more customers, strengthening our local food economy.”
