Members of Shoreline Unitarian Universalism Church

demonstrate for Black Lives Matter













They have decided to focus on one evening a week for the rest of July, and that is Thursdays from 5 to 6pm at the corner of NE 145th and 1st NE.





We invite others to join us, wearing a mask and keeping 6 ft distance. The response from passing motorists has been overwhelmingly positive.

Since the George Floyd murder, a group from Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church has been demonstrating for Black Lives Matter several times a week.