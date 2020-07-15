Case updates July 14, 2020; spread increases

Confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by county

Washington state DOH













In spite of Washington State’s ongoing efforts to contain it, COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly by the day, especially among people aged 20-40. And while they are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, they can still spread it to friends, family and neighbors – without even knowing they have it.





The CDC has updated its list of people who are at increased risk of severe illness and those who should take extra precautions to avoid getting the virus, regardless of age. Among them are some members of racial and ethnic groups that have experienced longstanding health and social inequities, including Black people, Native Americans and Latinos.





Additionally, people of all ages with certain conditions may be at increased risk, including hypertension, pregnancy, smoking, diabetes, or obesity (defined as having a BMI above 30). You can learn more about who is at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and what you can do to help protect them, at this Public Health Insider blog post





Case updates July 14, 2020

cases 3,355,457 including 58,858 new cases

deaths 135,235 including 351 new deaths



cases 42,304 - 547 new cases

hospitalizations 4,778 - 10 new

deaths 1,404 - 5 new Washington state



cases 12,244 - 145 new

hospitalizations 1,706 - 8 new

deaths 606 - 2 new King county



cases 424 - 3 new

hospitalizations 92 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 0 new Shoreline



cases 45 - 1 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0 Lake Forest Park









