Nutrition strategies for reducing fatigue - TELECAFE with Christy Goff
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Feeling a bit tired and run-down?
Join us on July 15th in our ZOOM tele café for a real pick-me-up for
Nutrition strategies for reducing fatigue: July 15th at 2:00pm
Presented by Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD,
Registered dietitian at Pacific Medical Centers
Fatigue can significantly interfere with a person’s ability to function at home.
In this Wednesday chat series, learn how to identify factors that affect fatigue, gain several coping skills and identify how food and lifestyle strategies can help support energy.
What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
When: July 1st, 2:00pm
Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2020
Click HERE to download Zoom (free)
