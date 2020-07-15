Nutrition strategies for reducing fatigue - TELECAFE with Christy Goff

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD

Feeling a bit tired and run-down?

Join us on July 15th in our ZOOM tele café for a real pick-me-up for

Nutrition strategies for reducing fatigue: July 15th at 2:00pm

Presented by Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD, 
Registered dietitian at Pacific Medical Centers

Fatigue can significantly interfere with a person’s ability to function at home.

In this Wednesday chat series, learn how to identify factors that affect fatigue, gain several coping skills and identify how food and lifestyle strategies can help support energy.

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: July 1st, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2020

Click HERE to download Zoom (free)




