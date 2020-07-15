Candidate Forum: Pollet, Brown discuss education in District 46 race
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
By Evan Smith
Democratic incumbent 46th Legislative District State Rep. Gerry Pollet and Republican challenger Eric Brown recently sent comments on financial support for public education.
Pollet and Brown are running in the Aug. 4 primary election. With only two candidates, both will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle. Here are their responses to the question, "How can legislators improve the way we pay for schools?":
Gerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party)
I’m a champion for fully funding our schools. We weren’t fully funding before the Pandemic. That’s why our school districts rely on levy funds for special education. KING5 called me “the Legislature's leading advocate for special education.”
I’m working to make our tax system more fair to fund education by replacing regressive sales taxes with taxes on wealth and closing massive corporate tax loopholes. I will continue to oppose diverting funds to non-public schools.
Eric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party)
Every legislator should improve how you pay for schools. Know that our legislators are failing! Washington law, called a Blaine Amendment, makes paying for schools painful. Enacted to discriminate against Catholics, proving the ultimate logic of discrimination is totalitarian government! Teachers Unions force students into economic dead ends. No money, no educational options. The Legislature must kill this law, open scholarships; you decide which school. Partnerships between educators makes your education affordable.
