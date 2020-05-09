Work begins on a second lane for the Edmonds Ferry ticket booths Saturday

Photo courtesy WSDOT





To alleviate congestion and reduce State Patrol’s need to direct traffic between the holding lanes and the Edmonds Ferry ticket booths, crews will create a second lane on SR 104 for the ferry queue.

Maintenance crews will begin work on the highway from 6am to 3pm Saturday, May 9.





Depending on weather, they will return on Monday, May 11 to complete asphalt repair.



Drivers will be unable to turn right from northbound SR 104 to Dayton Street until the shoulder of the road is replaced and an updated right-turn signal added, making it safer for drivers.



Work on the intersection of SR 104 and Dayton Street is expected to take two to eight months to complete.











