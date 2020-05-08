Motorcyclist dies in crash by Aurora Village
Friday, May 8, 2020
The collision happened at the entrance to Aurora Village by the UW Clinic and Home Depot in the 1300 block of N 205th in Shoreline.
The motorcyclist, a male in his mid 40's, passed away on scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation but neither alcohol or drugs appear to be involved.
|Location of motorcycle - vehicle collision Thursday
King county police remind us that "as the weather warms, more motorcycles are on the road. We ask vehicle drivers to be extra cautious and alert for the safety of all."
