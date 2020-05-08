Motorcyclist dies in crash by Aurora Village

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff's Office











The motorcyclist, a male in his mid 40's, passed away on scene.



The cause of the collision is under investigation but neither alcohol or drugs appear to be involved.



Location of motorcycle - vehicle collision Thursday A large response from police, fire, medics, and investigators closed the eastbound lanes for several hours. A large response from police, fire, medics, and investigators closed the eastbound lanes for several hours.





King county police remind us that "as the weather warms, more motorcycles are on the road. We ask vehicle drivers to be extra cautious and alert for the safety of all."







At approximately 8:35am Thursday morning May 7, 2020 an SUV struck a motorcycle as the SUV attempted to turn in front of the rider.The collision happened at the entrance to Aurora Village by the UW Clinic and Home Depot in the 1300 block of N 205th in Shoreline.