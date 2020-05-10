Low tide at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park this weekend
Sunday, May 10, 2020
|Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg
By Marc Weinberg
During my sailing days that would mean being very careful where I anchored and to leave plenty of chain out to manage that swing and also make sure I didn't wind up sitting on the bottom.
|Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at low tide
Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg
This kind of tide makes a wonderful opportunity for beach walking and exploring tide pools.
With so much beach exposed it didn't seem to present any problem for physical distancing at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Sunday and Monday will be nearly as low and then it tapers off.
The park is open but the parking lot is closed.
