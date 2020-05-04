Local librarians go online to provide reference desk services

Monday, May 4, 2020

Shoreline Library entrance
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Librarians from the Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach, and Shoreline Libraries would love to reconnect with our communities! 

We will be holding online reference desk hours via Facebook on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning May 5.

Online: Ask a Librarian – Children's Services and General Reference - here is the link

Local Shoreline, Richmond Beach, and Lake Forest Park librarians with specialties in Children’s Services are available Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 11am via Facebook Messenger.

Visit the Shoreline Library Facebook page and a librarian will be available to chat in real time!

You can always send us a Facebook message at any other time, and a staff member will get back to you within a day on weekdays.

Online: Ask a Librarian – General Reference - here is the link

Local Shoreline, Richmond Beach, and Lake Forest Park librarians are available Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3pm to 5pm via Facebook Messenger.

Visit the Shoreline Library Facebook page and a librarian will be available to chat in real time! 

You can always send us a Facebook message at any other time, and a staff member will get back to you within a day on weekdays.




Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  