Local librarians go online to provide reference desk services

Librarians from the Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach, and Shoreline Libraries would love to reconnect with our communities!





We will be holding online reference desk hours via Facebook on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning May 5.









You can always send us a Facebook message at any other time, and a staff member will get back to you within a day on weekdays.

Online: Ask a Librarian – General Reference - here is the link



Local Shoreline, Richmond Beach, and Lake Forest Park librarians are available Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3pm to 5pm via Facebook Messenger.

Visit the Shoreline Library Facebook page and a librarian will be available to chat in real time!

Local Shoreline, Richmond Beach, and Lake Forest Park librarians with specialties in Children’s Services are available Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 11am via Facebook Messenger.