LFP Public Works will be digging test holes for new pedestrian bridge

Different types of pedestrian crossings

under consideration in LFP





Beginning Monday, May 4, 2020, construction crews will be in Lake Forest Park to drill test holes in various locations between City Hall and Beach Drive.





These holes will be used to assess soil and groundwater conditions in conjunction with a type, size and location study the City of Lake Forest Park has commissioned for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing structure between the Burke-Gilman Trail and the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.



Two test holes will be drilled in Beach Drive to the west and east of the Civic Club driveway. One roadway lane with flagging will remain open during the work. Two other test holes will be drilled within the City Hall property.



In the next few weeks, additional test holes will be placed in the Town Center parking lot, the south side of SR 522, and the Burke-Gilman Trail.



The work occurring as part of this study is paid for by a grant from the State of Washington’s capital budget.











