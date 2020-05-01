Join Friday's caravan to celebrate Shorewood 2020 graduates who will stand along the route
Friday, May 1, 2020
|Shorewood Seniors - wear your cap and gown
and stand along this route
Parents - join the caravan to celebrate the grads!
Shorewood 2020 Grads - put on your caps and gowns and find a safe place to stand along the route (maintaining social distance).
Friday's "Caravan to Celebrate Shorewood Seniors" will be from 2:45-3:30pm.
KIDS ON STREET in caps/gowns
PARENTS IN CARS driving on caravan route.
Go T-Birds!
0 comments:
Post a Comment