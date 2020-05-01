Join Friday's caravan to celebrate Shorewood 2020 graduates who will stand along the route

Friday, May 1, 2020

Shorewood Seniors - wear your cap and gown
and stand along this route
Parents - join the caravan to celebrate the grads!


Starting at 2:45pm Friday, May 1 at Shorewood High School, parents of Shorewood 2020 grads will drive in caravan along the route shown in the photo above.

Shorewood 2020 Grads - put on your caps and gowns and find a safe place to stand along the route (maintaining social distance).

Friday's "Caravan to Celebrate Shorewood Seniors" will be from 2:45-3:30pm.


KIDS ON STREET in caps/gowns 



PARENTS IN CARS driving on caravan route. 


Go T-Birds!



Posted by DKH at 1:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  