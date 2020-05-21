Jobs: Day Camp Leader

City of Shoreline





Sixteen (16) Day Camp Leader positions are availableThis position is open until filled, first review June 3rdEXAMPLES OF DUTIESScope of Work:Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camps taking place during Shoreline School District School year breaks for children (ages 5-12). Assist in planning activities and lead participants in a variety of activities, including visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and special events. Position will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp and school year break camps with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.