Jobs: Day Camp Leader
Thursday, May 21, 2020
City of Shoreline
Sixteen (16) Day Camp Leader positions are available
This position is open until filled, first review June 3rd
EXAMPLES OF DUTIES
Scope of Work:
Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camps taking place during Shoreline School District School year breaks for children (ages 5-12). Assist in planning activities and lead participants in a variety of activities, including visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and special events. Position will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp and school year break camps with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.
View job announcement with program dates and apply
0 comments:
Post a Comment