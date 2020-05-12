How to file for precinct committee officer

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Candidates for Republican and Democratic precinct committee officer in each of the dozens of precincts around Shoreline and Lake Forest Park can file for positions on the August primary ballot through the King County election office in Renton. 

King County offers information for PCO candidates HERE

Candidates can file online through Friday, May 15, at 4pm or by mail that must reach the county elections office by 4pm Friday.

There is no filing fee for PCO candidates.

Candidates for PCO can file online at this site

PCO candidates can file by mail with this Declaration of Candidacy

With the King County elections office closed this week, there is no in-person filing.

--Evan Smith



Posted by DKH at 12:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  