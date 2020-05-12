How to file for precinct committee officer
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Candidates for Republican and Democratic precinct committee officer in each of the dozens of precincts around Shoreline and Lake Forest Park can file for positions on the August primary ballot through the King County election office in Renton.
King County offers information for PCO candidates HERE
Candidates can file online through Friday, May 15, at 4pm or by mail that must reach the county elections office by 4pm Friday.
There is no filing fee for PCO candidates.
Candidates for PCO can file online at this site
PCO candidates can file by mail with this Declaration of Candidacy
With the King County elections office closed this week, there is no in-person filing.
--Evan Smith
