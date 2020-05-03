How are they doing? Third Place Books









Reporter Luanne Brown checked in with Sam Kass of Third Place Books to see how the store is faring during the pandemic.





Sam's response:









Many young readers in our community rely on their schools and libraries for access to books and other learning materials; with those services closed, this access has dwindled, especially for students without a reliable internet connection at home.





We began accepting donations, with the modest goal of $5,000, to help provide books to those students. That goal quickly had to be increased to $10,000, and as of this week, we've surpassed the goal and are looking to hit $15,000!





This money is being used directly to buy books and donate them to our partners at Seattle Public Schools, Shoreline School District, Northshore School District, and Reading Partners. This is a program I am particularly proud of, and one that continues to showcase the generosity of our reading community here.





Niki Marion, our intrepid Children's Outreach Manager, is the driving force behind this program, and I'd be happy to put you in touch with her if you have any questions.



We have ramped up virtual author events. In past weeks, our schedule was a grab-bag of different offerings - now that we, and our publishing partners, have some experience with these kinds of events, we're getting more standardized programming on the calendar.









Our business has been steady so far, but just like all local businesses, we need the ongoing support of our reading community.



Entrance to Third Place Books

Photo by Steven H. Robinson We've been the to the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park community for nearly 22 years, and we plan to see our community through this trying time, and through times to come.



We've been deeply encouraged by the continued support of our customers, and all I can really say is thank you and keep it coming



Just like in ordinary times, we're able to keep doing this because people keep shopping with us. That said, these are not ordinary times, and the ongoing purchases from readers in Seattle and beyond are crucial for us right now.



Please let me know if you have additional questions - we'd be happy to answer them.









Brick and mortar Third Place Books is located in Town Center, Lake Forest Park and will be open again someday.











