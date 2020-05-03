WeatherWatcher: Slight chance of thunderstorms

Storm clouds in February 2011, Richmond Beach
Photo by Carl Dinse
Forecast: Saturday morning and afternoon we had a strong cold front move through bringing us a pretty decent dose of rainfall. The weather stations in the area, including my own, recorded around a quarter inch of rain during the day.

Behind the cold front some convective weather is moving through. So for Sunday we are expecting showers mixed with sun breaks. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday and Tuesday we are expecting mostly sunny weather, but with a slight chance of a shower here and there. Another storm system moves through Wednesday for another dose of rain. 

Thursday through next weekend and possibly beyond, sunny skies, clear nights. We are looking at high temperatures making it well into the 70's Friday and beyond. There are signals in the long range forecast that suggest we might see upper 70's and maybe even break the 80°F mark early next week.


Sunday, May 3, 2020
