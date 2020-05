Simulation of someone needing to be rescued from a tree













However, if your arborist, child, husband or any other human gets stuck in a tree, call the fire department.









Shoreline Fire department is training for the latter scenario all this week on the CRISTA campus on Fremont Ave N.



Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire













First of all, if your cat is stuck in a tree, don't call the fire department. Not their job. Instead call Canopy Cat Rescue