Fire at Jersey's, gas line fractured after vehicle collision, fire engine tours neighborhoods

Thanks from our family to yours!

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





Around 10am on Friday, May 22, 2020 Shoreline fire was called to Jersey's Great Food and Spirits on N 175th, next to the Shoreline Police / City Hall building.

Jersey’s said “We are scrabbling to reopen. We are sorry about the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to be certified up and running and ready to go by Saturday."





"Come out and wave, or dance 😊."

They might be out on Saturday too.







They might be out on Saturday too.

It was a kitchen fire that the staff put out quickly but it created a lot of smoke.Smoke was coming from the roof of the Jersey's building and firefighters were on the roof of the police station next door.Firefighters were on scene looking for looking for hot spots and clearing the smoke out by horizontal ventilation.Later in the day, aresulted in one of the vehicles running into a building, fracturing a natural gas line. PSE was advised. One patient taken to a local hospital by aid car.Then from 5 - 8pm, the “engine tour from N 175th to 205th (west of Aurora), snaking all the way toward the beach.They drove through slowing playing music, with lights flashing with some sirens to alert neighbors of their arrival so they could come on out!